SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — With record-breaking snowpack, concerns about flooding are growing by the day as spring arrives in Utah. The Salt Lake County Emergency Management has compiled a list of places where residents can fill and pick up sandbags throughout the county.

All residents are required to bring their own shovels and gloves. Sandbags should be filled a little over half full to leave space to tie the bag shut, officials said.

“As flooding is not anticipated, Salt Lake County is not distributing sandbags in the City,” West Jordan officials said. “However, residents who have experienced nuisance flooding in the past may fill sandbags for personal use at the County’s Public Works Division.”

Here’s how and where to pick up sandbags in Salt Lake County:

Bluffdale Call the Bluffdale Public Works Department at (801) 254-2200 to request sandbags and find out where to pick them up.

Cottonwood Heights Residents can fill up sandbags at the Cottonwood Heights Public Works yard at 6579 S. 3000 E. Dates available for pick up: April 6-7 : 3-8 p.m. April 8 : 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 10-14 : 3-8 p.m. April 15 : 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17-22 : 3-8 p.m. Additional sand and bags available at: 1673 East Siesta Drive Crestwood Park Individuals must show identification with a Cottonwood Heights address to pick up sandbags.

Draper Draper City residents who want to fill sandbags must go to the Public Works building (72 E Sivogah Ct.) during business hours – Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and provide their name and address. Residents may receive up to 15 bags per household.

Eagle Mountain Call Public Works at 801-789-6601

Emigration Canyon Sand and sandbags are available: 4072 East Emigration Canyon Road 6320 East Emigration Canyon Road 865 East Pinecrest Canyon Road Ruth’s Diner: 4160 East Emigration Canyon Road

Herriman City The Stormwater Department prepares sandbags for residents to use in the event of a flood emergency each spring. At this time, each resident may pick up a maximum of 25 sandbags from the west dirt lot of Butterfield Park, 6212 West Butterfield Park Way, near the RV dump site.

Holladay City All volunteer slots are filled at this time for the City of Holladay’s sandbag-filling event on Wednesday, April 12. The City does anticipate hosting more events in the coming weeks. Holladay has a sand pile and bags available in the parking lot at Holladay City Hall: 4580 S. 2300 E. County Salt Pile: 3805 South Wasatch Blvd Creekside Park: 4780 South Kings Row Drive

Midvale City Empty sandbags are available free of charge for Midvale residents. Identification may be required. To get your sandbags, check in on the second floor of City Hall. Once you have your bags, go to the filling station to fill them with sand. Midvale City Hall 7505 South Holden Street Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Limit 5 bags per household

Millcreek City Sandbag Filling Event: April 8: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wasatch Salt Pile at 3800 South Wasatch Blvd. Sandbags available to be filled at the following: 3800 South Salt Pile 3800 South Wasatch Blvd. 2125 East Evergreen Ave. 4176 S. Adonis Drive 4407 South Fortuna Way 2000 East 3900 South Limit to not more than 25 bags

Murray City Call Public Works at 801-270-2440 Sandbag-filling locations: Wheeler Farm (North Parking Lot) 6351 South 900 East Murray Park Amphitheater 493 East 5300 South

Salt Lake City Sandbags currently can be obtained from Salt Lake County Public Works at 604 W 6960 S and Ben Franklin Park (Scott Park) at 872 East Scott Avenue

Salt Lake County Public Works (additional locations) Creekside Park 4780 South Kings Row Drive Crestwood Park 1673 East Siesta Drive Ben Franklin Park (Scott Park) 872 East Scott Avenue Wheeler Farm (North Parking Lot) 6351 South 900 East Murray Park Ampitheater 493 East 5300 South Royal Lane (Little Cottonwood Creek) 8033 South Royal Lane Maximum 25 sandbags per day, per vehicle

South Jordan April 10-13 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. South Jordan Public Works yard 10996 South Redwood Road Up to 15 bags, ID required at check-in

South Salt Lake Fitts Park 3050 S 500 E, South Salt Lake, UT 84106

Riverton City Call Public Works at 801-208-3162

Taylorsville City Sandbag filling location: 4551 S Atherton Drive Call Public Works at 801-963-5400

West Jordan Call Public Works at 801-569-5700

West Valley City Call Public Works at 801-966-3600

