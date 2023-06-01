SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several road closures will be in place in Salt Lake City’s Downtown area for the Utah Pride Festival this weekend, according to a press release.

Salt Lake City Police say several roads near the City and County Building will be fully closed or have “reduced lanes of traffic,” including 200 East in between 400 South and 500 South, which is closed at this time as crews set up for the event.

Courtesy of SLCPD

The Pride Festival will reportedly see 150,000 people in attendance over the two day event. “Drivers are recommended to take additional precautions,” the release states.

The festival will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and will end at 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. It is set to take place in and around Downtown’s Washington Square.

The Pride Parade itself will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, starting at 100 South West Temple St. The route will head east on 100 South, turn south on 400 East, turn west on 700 South, and end at 700 South and 200 East.

“To accommodate a safe event, the Salt Lake City Police Department will need to close several roads starting at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4,” the release states.

SLCPD is also acknowledging their responsibility regarding hate crimes. The department has reportedly educated their officers on how they can help prevent hate crimes from occurring, as well as promised to investigate hate crimes “thoroughly and impartially.”

“If you are the survivor of a hate crime or witness a hate crime, it is important to report it to the appropriate authorities so the case can be investigated and support and resources offered,” SLCPD states.

Here are some resources offered for incidents of hate crime: