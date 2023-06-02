PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police have issued multiple road closures for the Utah Valley Marathon on Saturday, June 3.
The marathon is slated to travel down Provo Canyon and University Ave. to Center St. in Provo. The event will reportedly cause delays until 2 p.m. Saturday, though some closures start Friday, June 2.
Here are the closures set in place for the marathon:
Friday and Saturday Closures
- Center St. closed from 100 W to 100 E on Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.
- University Ave. closed from 300 S to 100 N on Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday 2 p.m.
- Please use the 300 S detour during this time.
Saturday Only Closures
- University Ave. closed from 4800 N to the Flyover at 800 N in Orem on Saturday at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Detour Information
- Northbound University Ave. traffic detour West at 4800 N to State St. up to 800 N Orem to access Provo Canyon (this is especially applicable to semis and tractor trailer vehicles).
- Southbound / Southwest traffic leaving Provo Canyon detour West at 800 N Orem. There will be no access to University Ave.
- Eastbound and Westbound traffic may cross University Ave. at main intersections between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wait times may be lengthy. Officers will be at these intersections to assist with crossing when opportunities are available.
- Use of the detour routes is highly suggested between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. This is especially applicable for Eastbound and Westbound traffic to utilize 300 S (to avoid long wait times at main intersections).