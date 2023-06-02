PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police have issued multiple road closures for the Utah Valley Marathon on Saturday, June 3.

The marathon is slated to travel down Provo Canyon and University Ave. to Center St. in Provo. The event will reportedly cause delays until 2 p.m. Saturday, though some closures start Friday, June 2.

Here are the closures set in place for the marathon:

Friday and Saturday Closures

Center St. closed from 100 W to 100 E on Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.

University Ave. closed from 300 S to 100 N on Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday 2 p.m.

Please use the 300 S detour during this time.

Saturday Only Closures

University Ave. closed from 4800 N to the Flyover at 800 N in Orem on Saturday at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Detour Information