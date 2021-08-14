Helicopter makes ‘hard landing’ near Bingham Mine, one flown to hospital

UTAH (ABC4) – Emergency crews have come and gone after responding to an unplanned helicopter touchdown near the area of Barney’s Canyon on the west side of the valley.

United Fire Authority tells ABC4.com the event occurred just after 10 a.m. Saturday, and made clear the event was not a crash, but a hard landing.

Tracking down the landing location, which was near Magna on Rio Tinto Kennecott property, required a bit of a hike and was “quite hard to find,” says UFA officials.

Two people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash, and while one was able to walk away under their own power, the other had to be airlifted to a local hospital due to serious, but not critical, injuries.

Officials say they are still investigating the cause of the incident and have no further details at this time.