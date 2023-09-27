HEBER, UTAH (ABC4) – A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV in Heber this morning.

Police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident around 11:30 a.m. this morning, near 700 South and Main Street in Heber City.

Heber City Police and Wasatch County Fire & EMS arrived on the scene to find a 14-year-old female in critical condition after being struck by a southbound SUV. The victim was transported to Heber Valley Hospital and then airlifted to a Salt Lake Area Hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and the incident is under investigation by the Heber City Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol.