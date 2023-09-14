HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a van while on his way to school on Thursday morning, according to the Heber City Police Department.

Heber City Police Sgt. Joshua Weishar said the boy was on his bicycle, crossing the street at the intersection of 500 East and 1200 South. The crosswalk reportedly spans over five lanes of traffic and is marked with yellow flashing caution lights and signs to help students safely cross the street.

Weishar said a work van heading east on 1200 South failed to yield to the flashing caution lights and struck the teen in the crosswalk. Heber City Police confirmed the lights were activated at the time of the crash.

The teen was taken to the Utah Valley Hospital in critical condition. Weishar said as of Thursday morning, the boy is still in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

The driver of the van has reportedly been taken into custody by police and faces charges related to failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way in a school crosswalk.

Heber City Police Department has not released the identity of either the boy or the driver of the work van.