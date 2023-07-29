HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) — Five agencies responded to a house fire in Hooper on Friday, July 28, according to Weber Fire District.

Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire, Hill Air Force Little Mountain Fire, Riverdale City Fire, and Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, officials said Friday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames emanating from the roof of a two-story single-family home,” Weber Fire stated.

Crews reportedly worked quickly and aggressively to control the blaze.

All those inside, including pets, were able to evacuate safely and unharmed, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the district’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We extend our gratitude to our mutual aid partners and Weber Area 911 Dispatchers for their noteworthy teamwork, and our thoughts go out to the residents during this trying time,” Weber Fire stated.

No further information is available at this time.