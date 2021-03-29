‘Heavy smoke and significant damage’, crews rush to South Davis house fire

SOUTH DAVIS, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters respond to a house fire out of South Davis, Monday.

On March 29, The South Davis Metro Fire Department was dispatched on reports of a house fire around 8:15 a.m.

According to officials, when crews arrived they found heavy smoke and heavy fire conditions.

“Crews were able to locate the fire and safely extinguish it approximately 30 minutes after the initial dispatch,” informs the department.

Fire crews say there are no reported injuries as a result of the fire, the cause remains unknown.

“No injuries were reported, but unfortunately the home sustained significant damage from the fire and smoke,” they add.