SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities responded to an apartment fire in Salt Lake City with “heavy fire conditions” after receiving multiple calls around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 11, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Authorities say the fire started in a Hillcrest Apartment corner unit causing “lots of smoke” and damage to the apartment as well as potential water, smoke, or fire damage to the neighboring units.

While the fire is categorized as a 3-alarm firm, Salt Lake Fire PIO Captain Shaun Mumedy said he would be surprised if more than two units were affected by the flames. However, he is expecting significant water damage to the units below.

Initially, authorities received reports of someone potentially trapped in the unit, however, they searched the apartment twice and did not find anyone. At this point, there have been no reported injuries.

Authorities respond to a 3-alarm apartment fire in Salt Lake City with “heavy fire conditions” after receiving multiple calls. (JD Johnson, ABC4)

The north wing of the apartment complex was evacuated, and Mumedy said they are in communication with the Red Cross and other agencies to help assist the displaced residents.

While Mumedy said apartment fires can be “frustrating” for residents affected to no fault of their own, he said authorities are “getting resources in their hands immediately and as quickly as [they] can.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.