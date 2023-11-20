SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — The Springville Police Department has identified the victim killed during a shooting on Saturday as Michael Mayer, 23.

Mayer’s family said he was someone who lived to serve others and would do “nearly anything” for someone in need. The family said he was someone who loved fishing and gaming with his brother.

“Being a son, brother and uncle, he will be missed by family, who he cared about deeply,” said the Springville Police Department in a statement. “We send our thoughts and prayers to Michael’s family and friends.”

Mayer was killed early Saturday morning, Nov. 18, after being gunned down with multiple shots in his Springville apartment near 200 South and 100 West, according to police. First responders took Mayer to the hospital and attempted life-saving measures, but he later died from his injuries.

The shooting led to a “lengthy” standoff at the apartment complex, leading to police detaining three people, including Amanda Bird, 43.

Bird allegedly told police she heard yelling and then multiple gunshots. Another suspect, whose identity has been withheld, as he has not been officially booked by police, exited the apartment and told Bird to “mind her own business and stay in the house.”

First responders reportedly spotted Bird and said she appeared to be hiding from them. She allegedly ran to her apartment and locked herself in with the other suspect. Bird reportedly called police dispatch several times asking why police were at her house. Dispatch said they could hear what sounded like a man crying in the background and another person consoling him.

Bird allegedly refused to listen to police commands, opening the door, screaming “obscenities” at police and slamming the door shut again, according to court documents. Bird and two others were eventually detained by police.

According to court documents, when Bird was asked about the incident, she first claimed that one of the suspects had shot and killed Mayer. Police say she later changed her story saying she felt like she was “backed into a corner” and had to say the suspect killed Mayer in order to avoid going to jail.

Bird claimed the suspect did not kill anyone and she did not know anything about what happened, according to court documents. She was booked on a second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Neither of the other two detained have been officially booked by law enforcement as of Monday morning.