DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A hang glider was hospitalized on Thursday after an accident mid-air sent him crashing into the ground, according to the Draper Fire Department.

On Oct. 5, shortly before 6 p.m., Draper Fire crews were called out to a hang gliding accident at a flight park in Draper.

A man in his 30s was hang gliding when an unknown issue caused the man to come crashing down “super fast,” Draper Fire stated. Officials said the accident “could have been user error, a gust of wind, malfunction of equipment, etc.”

The man’s injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, though they are said to be significant.

Due to the fact that the man was inaccessible by vehicle, emergency crews used airships to hoist and transport him to the hospital.

Officials said the rescue was smooth, and that the patient is conscious.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.