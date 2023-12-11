SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Hamilton, the award-winning Broadway musical surrounding the life of Alexander Hamilton, is officially returning to Salt Lake City next summer season.

Audiences hoping to attend performances of Hamilton can do so when they arrive at the Eccles Theater beginning on Jul. 31, 2024, and running through Sep. 1, 2024.

First premiered in New York City back in 2015, Hamilton is a rip-roaring, hip-hop musical inspired by Ron Chernow’s biography about the founding father, which was then created and adapted for the stage by composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

According to its synopsis, the musical blends hip-hop, jazz, and R&B, following Alexander Hamilton’s epic saga as he “fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.”

Taking Broadway and beyond by storm with tours around the globe, Hamilton has scored an extensive list of recognitions and awards since its premiere. It made history in 2016, winning a GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album, a Pulitzer Prize in Drama, and 11 various Tony Awards.

The last time Hamilton was hosted at the Eccles Theater was in 2021. Needless to say, tickets were very hard to come by to witness the on-stage magic. When the show first came to Salt Lake City in 2018, local media outlets reported that tickets sold out within hours — bringing even more excitement to the already-acclaimed production.

Presale tickets for the 2024 edition of Hamilton are currently offered to select members via the Broadway Across America eClub until Dec. 12, 2023.

General sales will begin on Dec. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. MST via ArtTix and Broadway at the Eccles.