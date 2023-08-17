SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Commuters through Salt Lake City can expect to hit a few delays and road closures on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Half Marathon and 5K Race.

The 5K Race will begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will impact Salt Lake City traffic from 500 South to 1300 South and the surrounding areas. The race course begins along 200 East near 500 South and turns east on 800 South. The course then makes a turn south onto 500 East before the racers turn around and follow the same path back.

The 2023 Rock N’ Roll Running Series 5K course in Salt Lake City (Courtesy Rock N Roll Running Series via SLCPD)

The Half Marathon course has a much larger footprint across Salt Lake City, stretching from State Street and Mario Capecchi Drive to 1300 South and 11th Avenue.

The Half Marathon is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18. The starting line is on 200 East near 300 South and runners will be racing around the valley before ending on 200 East near 500 South.

The 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Half Marathon course in Salt Lake City (Courtesy Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series via SLCPD)

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series estimates the 5K will affect traffic for about an hour while the Half Marathon will impact traffic for about four hours, though times are subject to change.

Salt Lake City Police Department said it’s working closely with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series to lessen impacts on Salt Lake City. Officers will be stationed throughout both courses to help divert and manage traffic and ensure safety for all those involved.

Anyone planning on heading to Salt Lake City during the races should be prepared ahead of time. Salt Lake City Police Department said commuters should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to get to where they need to go.