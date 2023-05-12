A photo of a peanut butter jar with a bag containing meth sits on a police evidence shelf. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police after allegedly attempting to take a jar of peanut butter with meth hidden inside through the Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday.

Melissa Hoching, 61, faces one second-degree felony charge for drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Salt Lake City Police Department was notified of the incident by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) when they uncovered a “suspicious item” during a routine screening. When officers responded to the call, they found a regular jar of peanut butter, filled with a “crystalized substance.”

Officers found a second jar of peanut butter with more of the crystalized substance after a search of Hoching’s belongings. SLCPD tested the substance which reportedly came back positive for methamphetamine, weighing in at about 5.5 ounces.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two people, including Hoching, were detained as part of the investigation and for questioning. According to charging documents, Hoching allegedly told police “I did it,” saying that she packed everything in the container and that it belonged to her.

Hoching was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail while the second unidentified individual was released.

“We will not allow our airport to be used as a gateway for drug smuggling,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “The officers of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division will continue to do everything in their power to disrupt drug trafficking. We are proud to have strong partnerships with the TSA and other federal agencies and we are united in our efforts to help ensure the safety of the Salt Lake International Airport.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.