WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A main distributor in a drug operation was arrested on Tuesday, according to West Jordan Police.

Anthony Studham, 22, faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (first-degree felony), money laundering (second-degree felony), use or possession of drug paraphernalia (class B misdemeanor), and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (second-degree felony).

Studham was identified as a main distributor in a drug distribution operation over several months of police surveillance, according to the probable cause statement.

Police say Studham was offering marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms for sale on social media, and was found to be using a “stash house.”

In the stash house, Studham allegedly stored around 10,000 THC vape cartridges, thousands of THC edibles, THC extracts, and several pounds of marijuana. Police say he was also storing “several thousand” psilocybin edibles and at least a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, the affidavit states.

Police say the items in Studham’s possession were consistent with what he was offering on social media.

In addition to the drugs, Studham was allegedly also storing “at least 15 firearms,” two of which he had posted on social media, and around $70,000 in cash, the affidavit states.

Police say Studham was money laundering by “transporting, receiving, and acquiring proceeds from illegal activity,” and had not been employed for several years. The affidavit states that he also has not had a tax history for several years.

Studham has a prior second-degree felony and two third-degree felony convictions for drug distribution, enhancing his current charges to a first-degree felony and making him a category-one restricted person, police say.

No further information is available at this time.