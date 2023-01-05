SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop.

44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, an officer stopped a car for a traffic violation near 160 West and 600 South. While speaking with the driver, later identified as Rodney Austin, the officer could allegedly smell marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in the car.

Officers discovered Austin allegedly had a suspended driver’s license and multiple warrants during the traffic stop and took him safely into custody.

Through a search of Austin’s car, police reported finding a gun, two knives, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown praised the officers in the stop, saying this is a great example of what SLCPD officers do every day.

“Our officers started 2023 off by doing what they do every day, helping to keep our communities safe,” said Chief Brown. “Recovering these dangerous weapons, which were illegally possessed, and these illegal drugs helps reduce violent crime in Salt Lake City.”

All charges are allegations only. Every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.