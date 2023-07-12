MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — School may be out for the summer, but the Granite School District is telling the community not to be confused should they see some “kids” at a couple of schools.

No, these kids aren’t human, but a herd of goats that will be helping the school district with some weed mitigation.

Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley told ABC4 that goats just made sense. Some places where the weeds grow can be difficult and expensive to get to. If left unchecked, the noxious weeds can spread quickly and invade landscaping.

“We’ve seen some other places where this has worked well,” said Horsely. “The type of weed is a very noxious weed and is very attractive to these goats.”

The goats will be visiting Oakridge Elementary on Jupiter Drive and Churchill Jr. High on Oakview Drive in Millcreek. Horsley said they are safe animals that can herd easily, allowing them to do what they do best: Eat.

“They go and sit on the hillside, and they eat. They eat a lot,” said Horsley. “[It’s] a very natural, cheap way to clear our area, keep our properties aesthetically pleasing and do so in an environmentally conscious way.”

Utah State University says goats can be effective in reducing weeds through grazing. USU research showed that each time a goat grazed the top of a plant, it forced weeds to use its energy for regrowth, weakening the overall health of the plant. Horsley explained that goats will consume the noxious weeds but leave the natural grasses behind.

Granite School District has been using goats for landscaping for several years now, saying they have been a natural and cheaper way to clear the vegetation. Horsley explained that it could take anywhere from 20 to 30 goats for each project, depending on the size of the property and how much needs to be eaten.

Horsley said community members use school properties frequently during the summer months as dog parks and places to take animals for a walk. While the goats are out doing their work, they have to keep the dogs away, but it’s worth the effort.

“You can see the goats – they do great work,” said Horsely. “They’re clearing out the weeds and leaving the natural grasses and making it a really wonderful aesthetic for our school locations.’