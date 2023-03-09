SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officials broke ground on the Other Side Village on Wednesday, March 8, beginning construction on the tiny home village that would provide affordable housing for people coming out of chronic homelessness.

The groundbreaking took place at the future site of the village located at 1850 West and Indiana Avenue, just off Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Phase 1 of the village is now underway, with an initial 60 homes planned to be built.

The Other Side Village will eventually be the site of “hundreds of homes” to help those who have experienced homelessness for at least a year or have entered homelessness repeatedly.

According to the Other Side Village website, each home will be about 400 square feet and will include a bedroom, a living space, a bathroom, a shower, and a kitchen complete with appliances. Homes will provide residents with a fully furnished private space they can live in for the rest of their lives, should they choose to.

Once completed, the village will include a grocery store, coffee shops, a farmer’s market, a community events center and more, providing opportunities for nearby employment for the residents.

The first phase of the Other Side Village is planned to be completed in the summer of 2023.