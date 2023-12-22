KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Kaysville neighborhood lit up with “Griswold-like” lights prompted a response from the Fire Department on Thursday night, Dec. 21.

The Kaysville Fire Department said they received 911 calls from a concerned driver on I-15 who reported seeing a home “engulfed in flames” from the highway. Fire crews and law enforcement rushed to the scene located near the Boondock’s Fun Center only to find there was no fire.

Instead, crews were greeted by several “Griswold-like” homes which they say were “draped in magnificent displays of the brightest Christmas lights the eyes has ever seen.”

Kaysville Fire, of course, is referring to the 1980’s Christmas comedy classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” In the film, Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, lights his family home up like a beacon. In the process, Griswold blinds his neighbors and forces the city to use “auxiliary nuclear power” to restore full power to the neighborhood.

The fire department did not release any photos of the homes in question, but one can only imagine the dazzling display, especially if it raised concerns of a home engulfed in flames.

All crews who responded to the well-decorated Christmas homes were able to return to their regular shifts.