SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah waterways could be seeing dangerous increases in mercury levels. Research out of Weber State University is trying to figure out where that mercury is coming from, and how the researchers are doing it may surprise you. They are collecting spiders by the hundreds out at Great Salt Lake.

Right now, Antelope Island is crawling with spiders. No, really. Millions of spiders have built their webs along the causeway and around the island.

“They’re a type of orb weaver. If you’ve read Charlotte’s Web, she’s an orb weaver, so it’s that type of spider,” Antelope Island Assistant Park Manager Wendy Wilson explained.

Wilson said there are many types of spiders on the island, but the large spiders that visitors are likely to see right now are called western spotted orb weavers. And while they are out in full force right now, she said they won’t be around for much longer this year.

“They lay their eggs and then the adults die,” Wilson stated. “The way that the species exists is eggs laying over the winter and then in the spring new babies will hatch.”

Students from Weber State University recently spent the day collecting these spiders. This is something they’ve done every summer for the last few years, and there is a good reason.

“So, we use the spiders out at Great Salt Lake as a way to monitor mercury contamination that’s in the lake itself,” WSU Zoology Department Associate Professor Rebecka Brasso said. Brasso is leading the mercury research. “There are elevated concentrations of mercury in the lake, so the question is where does it come from.”

You may wonder how spiders may help answer that question.

“Spiders are eating things like brine flies that are coming directly up out of the lake,” Brasso explained. “And therefore, we can use spiders to understand how mercury moves out of the lake into the food web and then anything that eats those spiders themselves, how much mercury is flowing through.”

The spiders are the perfect subject to study because they are abundant, easy to catch and don’t require permits to collect.

Brasso said mercury can lead to infertility and other complications in animals, like birds, that eat the orb weaver spiders. She explained that they collect spiders from different areas and track mercury levels from the different areas. This could help them better understand where the mercury comes from as well as understand how it is passed through the food web.

“Mercury works in the exact same way in all these water bodies,” Brasso stated. “It starts at the bottom of the food web and makes its way up into these predators which are something like a blue gill or bass, these are all predators, and then we talk about human consumption.”

Along with fish that people eat, waterfowl, like ducks, may also see increased mercury levels since they rely on lakes, streams, etc. for their food. Brasso explained that while she is focusing on the Great Salt Lake, their work could be used to better understand mercury in waterways across the state. This could help improve animal and human health.

She added: “So why do we care about spiders? It’s more that the spiders are indicators of what’s going on in the environment.”