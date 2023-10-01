SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing out of South Salt Lake, according to South Salt Lake Police.

Police said Easther Rai left home sometime after 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

Rai is described as 4’10” tall, around 105 pounds, with long, straight black hair to her waist, brown eyes, and no tattoos or earrings.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police

Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red car on the back and blue jeans.

“There is a grave concern for her well being due to hear age and no prior history of running away,” South Salt Lake Police stated.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the police department at 801-840-4000.

No further information is available at this time.