LAST UPDATED: Aug. 28, 2:15 p.m.:

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Hunter High School and Hillside Elementary School was placed in lockout protocol.

West Valley police report that the schools was upgraded from lockdown protocol to lockout due to suspicious activity near the schools around 1:30 p.m.

At 2:05 p.m., Lockout protocols at both schools was lifted, and school went back to normal proceedings. Both schools will release at their regular times.

According to Roxanne Vainuku, with the West Valley Police Department, the original lockout began after they received a call about shots fired in the neighborhood west of the school. WVPD responded and found some casings, but did not find any victims or a shooter. Both schools chose to go on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

“We do not have any threat associated with the high school,” Vainuku said.

Lockout protocol allows for the exterior doors to be secured to prevent any potential threat from entering the buildings. There are no other details at this time, but the district and police are asking the public not to come to the campuses and follow the Granite School District’s website for more information.

