SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Granite School District will offer free food for children throughout the summer with adult meals available for purchase at 15 parks, recreation centers, and schools throughout the valley.

Meals will be provided to children under the age of 18 for free beginning on June 12 and until August 4. Those over the age of 18 will be able to purchase food for $3.35.

Locations will begin serving food at either 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m., depending on the location with food services wrapping up for the day at noon or 12:30 p.m. According to the Granite School District, all meals must be eaten at the summer meal service site but will be provided to all with no discrimination.

The program is part of the Seamless Summer Option – a federal program that aims to make it easier for schools to feed children during traditional summer vacation and long school vacation periods.

A full list of locations and times of meal services can be found below:

11 a.m. – Noon

Centennial Park (5415 W 3100 S, West Valley City)

Hunter Park (3605 S 6000 W, West Valley City)

Magna Copper Park (8975 W 2600 S, Magna)

Kearns Oquirrh Fitness Center (5624 Cougar Ln, Salt Lake City)

John C Fremont Elementary (4249 Atherton Dr, Taylorsville)

Lincoln Elementary (450 E 3700 S, South Salt Lake)

Philo T Farnsworth Elementary (3751 Sunnyvale Dr, West Valley City)

Stansbury Elementary (3050 S 2700 W, West Valley City)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Robert Fitts Park (3050 S 500 E, South Salt Lake)

Southridge Park (5051 4015 W, Taylorsville)

Vista Park (Near 4925 S 2200 W, Taylorsville)

West View Park (4100 6000 W, West Valley City)

Magna Fitness Center (3270 S 8400 W, Magna)

Redwood Multipurpose Center (3060 Lester St, West Valley City)

Robert Frost Elementary (3444 W 4400 S, West Valley City)

All locations will be open throughout the summer with the exceptions of June 19, July 4, and July 24 for the Juneteenth, Independence Day, and Pioneer Day holidays.

Food service at Magna Copper Park will be closed on July 3 and the service at Southridge Park will be closed from July 14 to July 23 due to the parks being previously scheduled by other groups.