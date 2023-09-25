WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — The Granger High School student who was struck by a car last week is recovering, according to the West Valley Police Department.

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), West Valley police confirmed the student’s condition is improving and he is expected to survive.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, was critically injured on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Police said the 15-year-old was struck by a car near 3400 West, just north of 3500 South.

The driver had reportedly stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The student remained in critical condition the following day.