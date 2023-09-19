WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — A Granger High School student was critically injured after being struck by a car in an auto-pedestrian collision on Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited however ABC4 confirmed with West Valley Police Department the student was struck near 3400 West just north of 3500 South. West Valley PD said the student, who has yet to be identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver reportedly stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.