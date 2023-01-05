WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Granger High School has reportedly been placed in lockout protocol due to “suspicious circumstances” in the area.

According to an email sent to parents by the Granite School District, police are working to locate a suspect and there does not appear to be any direct threat to the school. The lockout protocol is just a precaution.

As part of the lockout, exterior doors to the school have been locked and individuals will not be allowed to enter the school. During a lockout protocol, classes resume as normal.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update more information