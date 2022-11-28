WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Granger Elementary in West Valley City has been cleared after police received reports of gunfire just before noon on Monday, Nov. 28. Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed there was no shooting at the school.

In a Twitter thread Granite School District, said the incident was a false alarm after a teacher heard a science experiment in another classroom and mistook the sounds for gunshots. No injuries have been reported.

“This was a non-credible threat and everyone is safe and accounted for,” Granite School District said in a tweet. “We are grateful for the immediate response of the police.”

Granite School District said classes are proceeding throughout the day but would understand if parents wanted to pick up their children from school. The school district says standard reunification protocols are active, and parents should come to the school and present a photo ID to pick up their child.

For parents who cannot pick up their children, or wish to keep them in class, supervision and lunch will be provided and the school day will end at the normal time, according to Granite School District.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information is made available.