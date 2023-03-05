SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping her grandchildren while under the influence of alcohol, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Salt Lake City Police arrived at an apartment complex on 1999 W North Temple in Salt Lake City on Mar. 5 around 4:30 a.m. after a mother reported that her 2-month-old son had been kidnapped.

The mother of the child told police that her mother, their grandmother, was trying to leave with her 12-year-old daughter. The mother said she could not take her daughter in her car as she was intoxicated, for which the grandmother reportedly threatened to take the baby, according to police.

While the mother was talking to another family member to get their assistance in the situation, the suspect allegedly put both children in her vehicle. The mother said she chased after them, however, was unable to stop the suspect before she allegedly drove away with her children while under the influence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers stopped the suspect on State St. and said they immediately smelled alcohol. Officers said she had “bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol.” They also said she spontaneously told them that she would not pass the sobriety tests and believed she was going to jail. Officers found both children in the back of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

This is the suspect’s third DUI since 2021, the statement said. She was required to have an ignition interlock device, a device that requires a breath test before the vehicle can drive, but she did not, according to police. Police also said the suspect consented to a breath test and her results were .108, above the legal level of .05% in Utah and .08% nationally.

The suspect’s name has been withheld to protect the victims’ identities.

The suspect has been arrested on a child kidnapping charge, a first degree felony, three counts of driving under the influence, one for each individual in the car, and three other DUI related charges. She has been booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.