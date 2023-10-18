SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A federal grand jury indicted a pair of men on drug distribution charges after police said they seized heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills from them.

Juan Robles-Ramos, 22, and Pedro De Jesus Figueroa-Roman, 19, both of Clearfield, Utah, face the following charges:

Robles-Ramos faces charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Figueroa-Roman faces charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Both are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday morning.

The two have been under investigation since at least July of this year, according to U.S. Attorney Trina Higgins. The FBI Wasatch Metro Drug Force arrested the two after a “controlled purchase of heroin” from both men, who are roommates. Higgins also stated the two men are “foreign nationals,” though she did not elaborate further.

On Oct. 6, officials executed a search warrant at their residence and allegedly found 1,444 grams of fentanyl, over 2,600 grams of heroin, and over $4,000 in cash.

The FBI is working with the Davis Metro Narcotic Strike Force to investigate the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.