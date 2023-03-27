SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be lowered on Monday in honor of the victims killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Six people, including three children and three adults, were victims of a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning.
Metro Nashville Police confirmed all three children were either 8 or 9 years old, identifying them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Authorities also identified the staff members as Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61 years old, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60.
Police later identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville.
The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.
Cox encourages Utah residents and local businesses to lower their flags to half-staff as well.
Cox’s order came after President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering the flag of the United States to be lowered at the White House and all public buildings:
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh.