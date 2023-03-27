SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be lowered on Monday in honor of the victims killed in a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Six people, including three children and three adults, were victims of a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville Monday morning.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed all three children were either 8 or 9 years old, identifying them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Authorities also identified the staff members as Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61 years old, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60.

Police later identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.

Cox encourages Utah residents and local businesses to lower their flags to half-staff as well.

Cox’s order came after President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering the flag of the United States to be lowered at the White House and all public buildings: