SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Brian Redd as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections.

This decision comes a few days after Brian Nielson, the current executive director, announced that he will be retiring on May 15 just one day after a lawsuit was filed against him and the department. Families of victims claim that various state correctional facilities have “inappropriately” released violent offenders and then failed to monitor them, thus resulting in tragic consequences.

Redd has been working as vice president in the Compliance Division of Goldman Sachs for the past two years. Prior to that, Redd served for 21 years in the Utah Department of Public Safety, working up the ranks from trooper to chief special agent.

During his time at DPS, he was appointed the director of the State Bureau of Investigations and Statewide Information and Analysis Center prior to his time

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience in management, logistics, security and law enforcement,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re excited he’s willing to re-enter public service and look forward to his vision and leadership of the Utah Department of Corrections.”

Redd holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration from Brigham Young University.

Additionally, Redd reportedly served as a board member of Volunteers of America Utah, Solutions Utah, International Association of Chiefs of Police Committee on Terrorism, Utah Alcoholic Beverage Control Advisory Board, Utah Refugee Board of Advisors and Utah Crime Victims Council.

Redd’s appointment is pending approval of the Utah Senate.