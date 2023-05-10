SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an executive order Wednesday requiring water conservation at state facilities with the aim of increasing Utah’s drought resiliency.

“While we are thankful for the record-breaking snowpack we received this season, we have to keep up the good work of conserving this precious natural resource,” Cox said. “Maintaining and expanding existing water-saving measures will only increase Utah’s ability to grow sustainably.”

According to the order, state facilities refer to buildings that are owned or controlled by the state or a state government entity. The order states that each agency should review the Utah Code 63A-5b-1108 to make sure they are meeting the requirements for water conservation.

State facilities will also need to submit information on the building’s water use to the Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Division of Water Resources. Additionally, they would need to follow DWR’s weekly watering guide as listed on its website.

While Utah experienced unprecedented snowfall last winter season, it is still considered one of the driest states in the nation. About 62% of Utah is now listed as “abnormally dry,” according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Utahns have conserved billions of gallons of water over the past two years,” the press release stated. “The valiant efforts of individual Utahns across the state – combined with infrastructure and efficiency measures by the government – are helping to keep more water in our reservoirs than the state would have been able to with typical use and during population growth.”

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until it’s no longer necessary.