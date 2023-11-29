SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For Derek Parra, a gold medalist in speed skating in the 2002 Olympics, it only makes sense that the winter games should return to Utah in 2034.

“We know the sports,” Parra said. “We have, annually, world championship and national championship events for all the winter sports here in Utah.”

Unlike other cities that have hosted winter Olympic games, Utah still uses its facilities for sports — not just as storage units.

Parra understands this well, as he is the current sports director at the Utah Olympic Oval, which was built for the 2002 games.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to showcase our sports, our city, and the Olympic spirit that still lives here in Salt Lake City,” he said.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee chose Salt Lake City to be its “preferred partner” for the 2034 games, nearly securing the return of the Olympics to Utah’s capital.

An official decision from the committee won’t come for another six months.

Derek Parra celebrates after skating to a gold medal in the men’s 15,000-meter speed skating event. (Photo by Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

What Utah offers, according to Parra, is a unique Olympic destination. The cities along the Wasatch Front are able to host venues, and athletes are able to get to the mountains in less than an hour.

“I’ve been to four Olympic games, and this was the best games, not because it was my home country, but because of the access and ease to all the events,” he said.

And the ease of access isn’t only a boon to athletes. It also makes the event better for spectators and local volunteers.

Moreover, Parra said the prospect of the winter games returning to Salt Lake City will light a fire in the hearts of young Utah athletes.

“I was filled with emotion today knowing that the youth in our communities will have an opportunity to be here with the rest of the world in 11 years and have an Olympic games,” he said.



In the 2002 games, Parra won gold in the men’s 1,500 metres and silver in the men’s 5,000 metres.