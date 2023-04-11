SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested by Salt Lake City Police on Saturday after an alleged DUI led to the discovery of a gun, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in his car.

Leonardo Gonzalez-Bernal, 21, is facing felony charges of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person as well as misdemeanor charges of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were alerted of a suspicious car near 1020 North and American Beauty Drive in Salt Lake City just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. When officers arrived, they said a silver Chevrolet Impala had struck the curb and there was vomit near the driver’s side door. The driver, who police identified as Bernal, was allegedly unconscious in the car.

According to the booking affidavit, the officer woke Bernal up who was “very disoriented” and allegedly smelled of marijuana and alcohol. Bernal reportedly refused to participate in Field Sobriety Tests and was consequently arrested for DUI.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arresting documents say police took an inventory of the car prior to it being impounded. Officers said Bernal did not consent to a search of his car before the inventory was conducted. The booking affidavit said police explained an inventory was being conducted to document the car’s contents before it was impounded. After explaining why the inventory was being conducted, Bernal allegedly told police, “The gun is not in plain view.”

Through the inventory, police allegedly found a tan Glock 19X handgun loaded with 19 rounds between the center console and passenger seat. Police also found 109 grams of marijuana, 57 grams of marijuana vape cartridges, 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two scales, plastic containers, small baggies and sandwich baggies.

Bernal was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.