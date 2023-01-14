SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A global movement came to Salt Lake City as nearly a hundred people rallied in Washington Square Park to support women’s rights in Afghanistan on Jan. 14.

The movement ‘Let Afghan girls learn!” inspired rallies across the world as women and girls continue to face challenges in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

The rallies come in the wake of a Taliban-imposed order banning women from universities and blocking women from working in nongovernmental organizations last month in Dec. 2022.

“We just want to make sure that they should get their rights, go back and work and continue their lives. We want to unite women who believe in freedom who believe in women and women rights,” rally organizer and world-recognized activist Crystal Bayat said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bayat is known for raising awareness for Afghan women under Taliban rule and was recognized by the BBC as one of the most influential women in the world in 2021. She is currently in Utah and is responsible for organizing the Salt Lake City rally.

The Nazarene Fund and Operation Underground Railroad, two sister organizations, helped publicize the rally. The Nazare Fund wrote in their social media post that these marches were organized in 28 countries and 60 cities to take place on Jan. 14, 2023.

The movement has become more important as US troops left Afghanistan in 2020 leading many refugees to flee to the United States, according to rally organizers. Thousands of refugees have since sought protection in Utah, they said.