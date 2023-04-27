WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Giant tires disrupted traffic after they fell onto a highway when a flatbed semi-truck overturned in West Valley on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on April 26 when a flatbed semi truck carrying six large tires turned onto eastbound SR-201 from Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. The truck reportedly struck a concrete barrier and overturned.

All six tires came loose from the trailer, two of which fell onto eastbound SR-201, blocking lanes and the median. Utah Highway Patrol said the tires are used at the copper mine and each one weighs about 10,000 pounds. About 100 gallons of diesel fuel was also spilled into the highway as a result of the crash.

A HazMat clean-up crew and the Incident Management Team responded to clean the diesel fuel spill and move the tires out of traffic. The northbound Mountain View Corridor ramp was closed during the duration of the cleanup.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck had non-life-threatening injuries and originally denied medical attention, but was later taken to the hospital by troopers.

Speed is being investigated as a factor of the crash.