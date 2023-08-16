SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Residents near Sugarhouse report that water was spewing from under the road at 600 E and 2300 S due to a water main break.

According to one witness, the road exploded resulting in what appeared to be a geyser. Other residents are claiming they are without water due to this water main break.

Crews reportedly responded to the incident to get it cleaned up as soon as possible. It was first reported around 4:30 p.m., and the section where water is coming from has been closed off with warning signs.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area for the safety of the crews working on the incident.

‘Geyser’ in Sugar House due to water main break (Courtesy Kinley Pulsipher)

As seen in the video, the sinkhole is now bubbling with water, blocking part of the road.

Water mains break as the ground around a pipe heats up or freezes, making the pipes expand and contract, sometimes causing a rupture, according to Harris Water Main & Sewer. They can also break due to tree roots, construction work, or settled soil.

This isn’t the first sinkhole to emerge this week in the Wasatch Front. In West Jordan on Aug. 15, a sinkhole emerged, which you can see photos of here.