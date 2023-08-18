Gear up for Utah Mtn. Bike Competitions and ride-along, (Courtesy Woodward Park City)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Mountain bike enthusiasts are invited to experience Woodward Park City’s lift-served bike park with several events coming up.

These events will give enthusiasts opportunities for connection, and mountain bike progression, the press release states.

“Woodward has a 50+ year legacy as a destination for members of the action sports communities to gather, connect, and progress,” Woodward Park City General Manager Gar Trayner said. “We’re excited to connect top mountain bike pros with our members and visitors and showcase such exciting events.”

On Sept. 15 and 16, the regional mountain bike community is invited to the 2nd Annual Woodward Whip-Off and Dual Slalom event. This will be a chance to race other mountain bikers through the new Dual Slalom Course and show off your best whip on the new and improved jump, according to the press release.

The event is free for members, and a 2-day lift ticket is available for $50 for non-members. Monthly members are exempt from purchasing a Competition Lift Ticket.

There will also be a judging panel there to select a winner based on amplitude, style, degree of whip past 90 degrees, and the return of the bike to a straight position down the fall line.

“Don’t forget to have fun and be creative,” the release states. For the event schedule, visit their website.

Another event coming up is Brooke’s September Ender on Sept. 23, which is a women and girls-focused ride-along with Woodward Signature Athlete Brooke Trine and fellow female professional mountain bikers Renata Wiese-Peña, Chelsea Kimball, and Blake Hansen.

The event will conclude with a Q&A with the professional riders. No fee to join for Woodward Park City Members, however, non-members can purchase a $20 lift ticket for the day.

Visit Woodward Park City’s website for more information or to register for events and programs.