SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A contractor damaged a gas line causing a leak at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City earlier today, Aug. 14, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

A gas line was damaged at the state prison as a contractor was preparing the ground for the foundation of a greenhouse.

While no injuries were reported, the air handlers in two units were turned off “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said. A temporary fix was made, however, affected units are without hot water for the time being.

Housing units Bear 3, Bear 4, and Green are without hot water at the time of this writing. These units house inmates who qualify for work and education programs or are participating in substance use or sex offender treatment.

Those working at the Utah Correctional Industries’ plant in Bear were originally returned to their units, officials said. UDC now reports operations have resumed as normal.

The UDC’s facility team is working to restore the water “as quickly as possible,” according to officials.