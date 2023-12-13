UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Cpt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said that crews dealt with the gas leak, which was caused by a construction crew that struck a gas line.



While fire crews have left the scene, Dominion Energy is still working in the area.



A section of 1700 South is expected to be closed for a few more hours.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A gas leak Wednesday afternoon prompted a road closure in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

Salt Lake City police said that 1700 South was closed from about 900 West to 1300 West.

It’s yet unclear was caused the gas leak or when the road is expected to be reopened.