SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police and Fire Departments have responded to reports of a potential gas leak, forcing a road closure downtown near Pioneer Park on Wednesday morning.

SLCPD said 300 West is closed from 100 South to 200 South is blocked off while the fire department investigates the gas leak. Police are asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The closure began just before 9 a.m. on March 29. Police said crews will likely be in the area for a while as fire crews work to stop the leak and ensure community safety.

No additional details have been provided. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.