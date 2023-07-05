SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Mayor’s Office has announced the 30th anniversary ‘Big Band Dance Night’ celebration for the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City, scheduled for July 6, from 7-9 p.m.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Council Member Ana Valdemoros will kick off the festivities on Thursday night, which include dance lessons and live music. There will also be food trucks and vendors open to the public.

The Gallivan Center, located on the city block bordered by Main Street, State Street, 200 South, and 300 South, opened in 1993 as part of the master plan of the Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City (RDA). It was named after John W. Gallivan, former publisher of the Salt Lake Tribune. It has become an urban destination in Salt Lake, providing a year-round venue for entertainment and public gathering.

“The Gallivan Center is, very suitably, located right in the heart of our city. Since its opening 30 years ago, the Gallivan has always been a place where residents and visitors have been able to go, have good times, and create lasting memories,” said Mendenhall.

Home to a lush grass amphitheater, public plazas, a banquet/meeting center, a public ice rink, and art installations, the Gallivan Center hosts concerts, exhibits, workshops, debates and lectures, public gatherings, festivals, and holiday celebrations.

“The Gallivan has traditionally been a cornerstone for arts and culture and one of the most beloved places for people to gather downtown,” said Council Member Valdemoros. “It’s no surprise that this year it will host another 200+ events right in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City. We look forward to another 30 years of place-making and cherishing this downtown jewel.”

One of the summer season’s most popular attractions is the venue’s Big Band Dance Nights, which typically take place every Tuesday evening through the end of September. In addition to Big Band Night, Gallivan offers these recurring summer events: Food Truck Thursdays, Drag Nights with Quorum of the Queens, Lunch Bunch Concerts, Sundance Movie Nights, Locals Rock Concerts, Taste of the World Food Truck Round-Up, World Cup Viewing Parties, Twilight Concerts, and Excellence in the Community Concerts.

Public use of Gallivan’s sport courts is available in the summer and fall. Equipment for outdoor games, including pickleball, is available for use at no charge. A full event schedule is available on the Gallivan Center website.