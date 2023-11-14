SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Funeral services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President M. Russell Ballard have been scheduled.

President Ballard passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to Church officials. He was 95.

Ballard reportedly returned home after having a brief hospital stay due to respiratory issues. Ballard confirmed earlier this month he was released from the hospital and able to “attend to duties as able” before he passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Church officials said he was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Ballard’s funeral will be held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Friday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will be open to the public ages 8 and older.

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Church officials said those attending should be in their seats by 10:30 a.m. The Church campus buildings will reportedly be closed at 10:30 a.m. and will reopen following the funeral at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the funeral in person, services will be streamed live here and here.

A private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery after the funeral, church officials said.

“There will be no public viewing, but expressions of sympathy can be posted on President Ballard’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts,” the release states.

Ballard’s family asks that instead of flowers, you can donate to This Is The Place Heritage Park — land dedicated to honoring the pioneer heritage of Utah’s beginnings.

You can read more about President M. Russell Ballard’s life and legacy here.