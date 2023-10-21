BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — The funeral service for Sister Kathleen Eyring, wife of President Henry B. Eyring of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was held on Saturday, Oct. 21.

At the Bountiful service, friends, family, and Church leaders reportedly spoke of Sister Eyring’s love of Jesus Christ and her example of service and commitment to others.

“Sister Eyring is the mother of four sons and two daughters. She is a grandmother to 34 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 31 great-grandchildren,” a release states.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church President Russell M. Nelson was unable to attend the funeral service due to a recent fall that injured his back, according to the Church. Instead, President Dallin H. Oaks read Nelson’s tribute to Eyring during his concluding remarks.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, and Elder Dale G. Renlund reportedly also attended.

“The service was broadcast to viewers throughout the world,” the release states.

Interment took place at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful. Eyring was 82.