WANSHIP, Utah (ABC4) — Troopers have shut down eastbound Interstate 80 from milepost 156 in Wanship due to a semi-trailer catching on fire.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 155 and turned around, UDOT said.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the trailer was hauling some construction materials, but the cause of the fire is not known yet. No injuries have been reported.

Roden estimated the eastbound lane to open back up in thirty minutes to an hour.