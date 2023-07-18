A view from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on May, 18, 2015. AFP PHOTO/ MLADEN ANTONOV (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND CANYON (ABC4) — The Grand Canyon Lodge is opening their 2023 season on Sunday, July 23, according to the National Park Service.

Visitor services have been limited since June 2 because of a break in the North Rim water pipeline, a release stated. The break caused officials to put in place water conservation measures.

“The water pipeline has been fully repaired and water conservation measures for the North Rim are no longer in effect,” the release stated.

Officials said the Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, “including lodging, food and beverage services, and shower and laundry,” will also be opening up on July 23. The lodge dining room will be open all day, though reservations are required for dinner.

The 2023 season will be ending, for most commercial services, on October 15, though the Backcountry Information Office will be open through October 31.

“Once Highway 67 is closed for the season, the North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel,” the release stated.

If you’d like to make lodging reservations at the North Rim facilities, you may do so here. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, visit their website here.

For more information on the North Rim’s 2023 season, visit the NPS website here.