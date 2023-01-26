If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or the SafeUT Crisis Chat at 833-372-3388.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – UTA has initiated a bus bridge between Draper and South Jordan after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train on Thursday morning, Jan. 26.

UTA Senior Media Relations Specialist Carl Arky told ABC4 the pedestrian was intentionally standing on the tracks as the train approached.

Delays are affecting north and southbound trains between Draper and South Jordan. Arky said the delays could be in effect for several hours though it is unclear for how long the bus bridge will remain in place.

According to UTA, the bus bridge went into effect just before 6:30 a.m. Commuters can expect delays of 20 to 30 minutes from Draper to Provo and Lehi to Ogden as well as all points in between.