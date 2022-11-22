HEBER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Free public bus and micro-transit services will connect Wasatch and Summit Counties as part of a three-year, $3 million agreement between Wasatch County and High Valley Transit (HVT).

A new service line runs from Heber Valley Hospital on the south end of Heber Valley and runs to Park City Medical Center with stops near Walmart and Wasatch Commons Apartments. The free service line also makes it easy for Heber City residents to transfer onto HVT buses that can take riders to Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, and Outlets Park City.

According to Heber Valley officials, there will initially be five outbound runs in the morning from Heber Valley to Park City and three inbound runs in the evenings. The 106 Wasatch Back Connector route starts in the morning at 6 a.m. and runs every hour until 10 a.m. with three daily afternoon departures at 4, 5, and 7 p.m.

Along with the new free service line, free micro-transit within Heber Valley will run daily from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day. The micro-transit service is said to work very similarly to Uber and Lyft, where riders can request a ride through the HVT mobile app or by calling 435-246-1538 and can be taken to any destination within the Heber Valley micro-transit service area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mirco-transit service also has options for riders to rent equipment such as bikes in the summer season and ski/snowboards in the winter season.

The free public transit is made possible from a sales tax approved by the Wasatch County Council in June of 2022 and a financial contribution from the Heber Valley Hospital.

“We are very interested in making sure this is a well-used system not only for our residents here to get to and from Park city, but also to get around Heber Valley,” said Dallin Koecher, Executive Director of Heber Valley Chamber. “We want this to succeed, as do many of our committee members and elected officials.”

The service has begun operating now, while tax dollars are still being accumulated for the free service, courtesy of Heber Valley Hospital. The investment helps offset the operational costs, while also providing Heber Valley residents greater access to health care.

For more information or to learn how to take advantage of the free public transit services, visit the High Valley Transit website.