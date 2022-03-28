SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A free pet vaccination clinic will be available in Pioneer Park this Sunday.

The clinic, sponsored by Street Dawg Crew of Utah will be open from noon to 2 p.m. this Sunday. Free pet vaccinations and microchips will be available.

The Street Dawg Crew of Utah is a nonprofit organization that aims to serve the pets of the homeless, low-income, and other vulnerable populations of Utah. Each year the organization partners with local veterinarians to provide free vaccination clinics.

The organization also aims to cover expenses for spay/neuters, pet food, and other expenses needed for low-income pet owners.

To donate, visit their website here.