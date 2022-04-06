SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In December 2021, SLC Mayor Mendenhall approached UTA with the idea of offering free fare for the entire month of February for transit riders using local bus, TRAX, ski bus, micro-transit, FrontRunner, Park City commuter, and paratransit services.

The plan went into effect and the entire month of February 2022 was declared “Free Fare February.” UTA has now released its data on that month and is calling the month a success.

“Far more people will take transit when cost is not a barrier,” Mayor Mendenhall said in a social media post. “I’m so excited about the possibilities this presents for our air quality and look forward to finding more ways to remove barriers to riding transit for all our residents.”

UTA saw a jump in riders by as much as 58% on certain days. UTA saw the biggest increase in riders for the FrontRunner, jumping over 200%.

The full report can be seen here.